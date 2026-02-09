No water? Martian gullies shaped by ice, sand: Study

How CO2 ice carves out gullies

Scientists first spotted these gullies in the 1990s, sparking hopes of finding water on Mars.

But newer observations found no signs of hydrated minerals in most of the gullies examined.

The latest studies reveal that when Martian spring arrives, CO2 ice turns directly into gas (a process called sublimation), pushing sand downhill and carving out those gullies.

Lab experiments even recreated this effect with sliding blocks of dry ice, proving you don't need water to shape parts of Mars's landscape.