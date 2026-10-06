2026 Nobel Physics Prize awarded for discovering high-energy astrophysical neutrinos
What's the story
The 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to Francis Halzen of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The award was given for his key role in the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the detection of high-energy neutrinos from violent cosmic events. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences honored Halzen for his innovative approach to studying the universe using a cubic kilometer of Antarctic ice as a detector for these elusive particles.
Particle properties
Why are neutrinos important?
Neutrinos are among the most abundant particles in nature, but their detection is extremely challenging.
They have no electric charge and interact very weakly with matter. This means billions of neutrinos pass through our bodies every second without leaving any trace.
However, this very weakness makes them invaluable to astronomers, as they can travel long distances across the universe, carrying information about their origin.
Observatory establishment
A look at IceCube observatory
In 1988, Halzen proposed using the vast, clear ice sheet under the South Pole as a particle detector.
When a high-energy neutrino hits an atomic nucleus in the ice, it can create a flash of light.
The IceCube observatory uses thousands of light sensors buried deep in Antarctic ice to pick up these tiny flashes and trace back the path and energy of neutrinos.
The project took years to complete, with IceCube finally being finished in 2011.
Astronomical advancements
Observation of cosmic neutrinos
Soon after its completion, IceCube began detecting high-energy neutrinos, some of which were found to have originated far beyond our solar system.
This discovery opened a new field of study, neutrino astronomy.
"Francis Halzen has led an international team of researchers and engineers who have provided us with a fantastic instrument," said Mark Pearce, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics.
He added that Halzen's scientific vision paved the way for this new kind of astronomy.