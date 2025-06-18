Nothing Phone (3) will offer 7 years of software support
What's the story
Nothing has confirmed that its upcoming Phone (3) will come with a whopping seven years of software support.
The company's co-founder Akis Evangelidis revealed this detail in a post on X.
He clarified that the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset was chosen specifically to provide better software support for the device, promising five major OS updates and seven years of security patches.
Performance boost
Phone (3) will be powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
The upcoming Nothing Phone (3) will be powered by Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 unveiled earlier this year.
Evangelidis praised this chip for its performance, saying it offers an 88% improvement in GPU speed, a 33% faster CPU, and a massive 125% increase in NPU speed over the Phone (2).
The Phone (3)'s seven years of software support is a major upgrade from the three years of Android updates and four years of security patches offered with Phone (2).
Launch details
Phone (3) to be launched on July 1
The Nothing Phone (3) is set to hit the market on July 1. This will be the company's first true flagship device and a major upgrade from its predecessor.
Despite some initial doubts about its performance capabilities compared to other high-end chips like Snapdragon 8 Elite or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Evangelidis clarified that they chose this newer chip for its overall efficiency and potential for better software support.
Pricing strategy
Phone (3) expected to cost around €800
Nothing CEO Carl Pei recently hinted at a premium pricing strategy for the upcoming Phone (3), suggesting a possible price tag of around €800.
This translates to nearly ₹90,000 in India, which is a huge jump from the starting price of Phone (2) in India at ₹44,999.
However, considering that this time Nothing will also manufacture its flagship phone in India, we can expect more aggressive pricing here compared to global markets.