Nothing's 1st AI device launches next month
What's the story
Nothing, the innovative smartphone start-up known for its unique designs, is gearing up to launch an artificial intelligence (AI) product. The company's CEO Carl Pei took to X to announce that their first "AI-native product" will be available in December. Pei described the upcoming device as a "tool," but one that embodies the personality and care associated with Nothing products.
Device details
What could it be?
Pei's announcement has left many wondering about the exact nature of this new AI product.
He specifically mentioned that it doesn't come with a new screen and "couldn't have been an app."
This description suggests that the device could be a unique productivity tool, possibly an ambient recorder or some other innovative application of AI technology.
Market shift
Shift from AI wearables
Pei's announcement also hints at a shift away from the trend of AI wearables.
He said, "The whole industry is hunting for its iPhone moment: the pendant, the pin, the glasses, the companion, some magical consumer device that makes AI part of everyone's life."
This suggests that Nothing's new product could be something completely different and innovative in the world of consumer tech.
Future prospects
Other hints in Pei's post
Pei's post also hinted at the potential of AI technology.
He said, "Meanwhile, the context that matters most never reaches the model at all."
This could mean that Nothing's new product is designed to capture and process real-world interactions in a way that other devices can't.
Whatever this product is, it will be available to customers in December.