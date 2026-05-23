NTSB blocks access after AI recreates UPS pilots' voices
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has put the brakes on public access to its investigation files after discovering that AI was used to recreate pilots' voices from a 2025 UPS crash.
The audio came from a spectrogram file meant only for analysis, but clever tech users managed to turn it into something much more lifelike.
This situation shows how tricky handling sensitive information can get when AI is involved.
NTSB limits access to 42 investigations
To keep things safe, the NTSB has now limited access to 42 investigations, including the UPS Flight 2976 case, while it reviews what's inside.
It emphasized that cockpit voice recordings are excluded from the NTSB's public docket system under federal law and spectrograms were used to help reconstruct audio.
Still, by combining these files with public transcripts and tools like Codex, people were able to generate pretty convincing versions of the pilots' voices.