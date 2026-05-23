NTSB blocks access after AI recreates UPS pilots' voices

NTSB limits access to 42 investigations

To keep things safe, the NTSB has now limited access to 42 investigations, including the UPS Flight 2976 case, while it reviews what's inside.

It emphasized that cockpit voice recordings are excluded from the NTSB's public docket system under federal law and spectrograms were used to help reconstruct audio.

Still, by combining these files with public transcripts and tools like Codex, people were able to generate pretty convincing versions of the pilots' voices.