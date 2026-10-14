NVIDIA to spend $250M on AI safety research in UK
What's the story
NVIDIA, a US chipmaker, has pledged $250 million worth of computing resources to the UK over five years. The investment is aimed at funding artificial intelligence (AI) security research and strengthening the country's position as a global hub for AI governance and security. Despite not being home to major AI developers, the UK is keen on assessing and managing risks from AI systems through its AI Security Institute.
Resource distribution
Funding to enhance AI safety
NVIDIA's founder and CEO Jensen Huang has announced that the UK will receive accelerated computing resources worth $50 million annually.
The funding will be dedicated to agentic safety testing, helping British researchers strengthen the safeguards for increasingly powerful AI.
"AI capability and safety must advance together," Huang said, emphasizing the importance of this investment in real-world solutions and scientific progress.
Safety scrutiny
Growing concern over AI's potential risks
The recent disclosure of rogue or undesired behavior by AI agents from developers such as Anthropic and OpenAI has intensified scrutiny over AI safety.
Some industry figures have even warned that the technology could pose an existential threat to humanity.
In light of this, British AI minister Kanishka Narayan has welcomed NVIDIA's donation, saying it will help ensure future AI is "safe, secure and that serves people's best interests."
Research enhancement
Connecting British research areas for better outcomes
NVIDIA's donation will connect various British research areas, including BOLD at University of Oxford. This project is developing approaches that help AI systems learn, adapt, and operate alongside humans. The funding will also support robotics safety at Imperial College and programs at University College London.