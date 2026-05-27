NVIDIA retires its iconic gaming app after 20 years

NVIDIA has announced the retirement of its GeForce Control Panel app, a staple in the gaming community for 20 years. The move comes as part of the company's transition to its new NVIDIA app on Windows. The legacy software will continue to be available on Microsoft Store but won't receive any new features or updates.

App evolution Transition to new app started over 2 years ago NVIDIA had announced more than two years ago that it was working on replacing the Control Panel app with a new one. The company has since ported most of the important features from the legacy software to this new client. "With the introduction of our most recent NVIDIA App update, all actively supported NVIDIA Control Panel features for GeForce users have been modernized and transitioned to the new client," said an official statement from NVIDIA.

App support Legacy app won't be uninstalled automatically The legacy NVIDIA Control Panel app will stay on users' PCs unless they opt for a clean driver install. However, it won't be getting any new features or fixes. For NVIDIA RTX PRO users, the company has promised continued support for the Control Panel until all professional features are migrated to the new NVIDIA app.

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