NVIDIA RTX Spark laptops go up to $7,000
What's the story
NVIDIA's new RTX Spark chip has made its way into a range of high-end laptops, including Microsoft's flagship Surface Laptop Ultra. The new machines are aimed at taking on Apple's MacBook Pro lineup and come with equally premium price tags. The starting price for these laptops is $2,599 for a configuration featuring an 18-core CPU, 24GB of unified memory (RAM), and 512GB of storage.
Price range
Prices can go as high as $6,999.99
The price of RTX Spark laptops can go as high as $6,999.99 for a fully-loaded ASUS ProArt P16 model with a 20-core chip, 128GB of unified memory, and 2TB of storage.
Microsoft's Surface Laptop Ultra is also expected to be expensive but its full range of configurations is yet to be revealed. A model with 48GB RAM costs $3,999.99.
Target audience
A new era in computing
The launch of RTX Spark laptops marks a major shift in the market, as these machines are specifically designed for high-end creators and local AI users.
The move is expected to give Intel and AMD a run for their money while reducing reliance on Microsoft's Azure cloud.
However, the rising hardware prices could be a hurdle for many potential buyers.