NVIDIA's latest tech connects quantum processors to AI supercomputers

NVIDIA has unveiled NVQLink, a revolutionary system architecture that connects quantum processors directly to GPU-based supercomputers. The announcement was made at the Global Technology Conference in Washington, D.C. The move is seen as a major step toward bridging the gap between quantum and classical computing technologies.

Technical advancements Developed with input from US national laboratories The new platform combines the high-speed, high-throughput capabilities of NVIDIA's GPU computing with quantum processing units (QPUs). This allows researchers to handle complex control and error-correction tasks needed by quantum devices. The development of NVQLink was a collaborative effort, with contributions from 17 quantum hardware companies, five controller builders, and nine national laboratories. This broad coalition makes the system a standardized platform for accelerated quantum supercomputing.

Future prospects 'NVQLink is the Rosetta Stone for quantum computing' NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said, "In the near future, every NVIDIA GPU scientific supercomputer will be hybrid, tightly coupled with quantum processors to expand what is possible with computing." He also described NVQLink as "the Rosetta Stone connecting quantum and classical supercomputers - uniting them into a single, coherent system that marks the onset of the quantum-GPU computing era."

Integration capabilities NVQLink offers an open, low-latency interconnect for hybrid applications NVQLink provides an open, low-latency interconnect between quantum processors, control systems and supercomputers. This effectively creates a unified environment for hybrid quantum applications. The architecture offers a standardized, open approach to quantum integration and works with NVIDIA's CUDA-Q software platform to let researchers develop, test and scale hybrid algorithms that use CPUs, GPUs and QPUs simultaneously.