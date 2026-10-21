NVIDIA unveils DSX Pod AI factory, installable within 2 weeks
NVIDIA just dropped the DSX Pod AI Factory, a ready-to-go AI setup that fits seven of its Vera Rubin AI racks into a regular shipping container.
The coolest part? It can be delivered by truck and set up at a data center in just two weeks, instead of the usual six months.
Basically, it's plug-and-play for serious AI projects.
NVIDIA shifts into AI infrastructure
This move shows NVIDIA is shifting from just making chips to offering full-blown AI infrastructure, especially for customers in Europe.
Starting in early 2027, these pods will ship out through manufacturing partners like Foxconn, Lenovo, and Pegatron.
No official price yet, but analysts say one Vera Rubin rack alone could cost over $7 million, so this is definitely high-end tech for companies that need major computing power fast.