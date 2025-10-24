OpenAI acquires AI start-up that built interface for Apple Macs

OpenAI has announced its acquisition of Software Applications, Inc., a start-up that developed an artificial intelligence (AI) interface for Apple computers. The company's product, Sky, is an advanced natural language interface designed to assist Mac users with tasks like writing, coding, planning, and managing their daily activities. With this acquisition, the entire team of 12 from Software Applications will join OpenAI. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed yet.

Innovative features Sky can perform actions through apps and understand screen content Sky, the product of Software Applications, can perform actions through apps and comprehend what's displayed on a user's screen. "Sky's deep integration with the Mac accelerates our vision of bringing AI directly into the tools people use every day," Nick Turley, OpenAI's head of ChatGPT, said. The acquisition is a major step toward integrating OpenAI's technology into everyday consumer experiences and businesses operating on Mac systems.

Company history Software applications launched sky in May Founded in 2023, Software Applications launched Sky in May. The company has a strong pedigree, with co-founders Ari Weinstein and Conrad Kramer having previously sold their start-up Workflow to Apple. At Apple, the technology became what is now known as Shortcuts. Both remained at Apple for several years before departing to establish Software Applications.