Google Earth can now predict disasters, thanks to Gemini AI

Google Earth just got a major upgrade: new features powered by Gemini AI can now spot potential disaster zones—like floods and wildfires—by combining satellite images, weather forecasts, and population data. This means the platform can quickly flag at-risk communities and infrastructure before trouble hits.

The tech speeds up disaster response planning With Gemini AI, disaster response planning gets way faster. What used to take years of complex analytics can now happen in minutes, helping emergency teams act sooner.

Developers and analysts can also use these tools on Google Earth Professional and Google Cloud to build their own solutions for crisis management.

Nonprofits and health agencies are already using the tech Nonprofits are tapping into Gemini AI to figure out where aid is needed most after floods, while health agencies use it to track environmental risks that could spark disease outbreaks.

By turning complex data into quick insights, the tech helps organizations make smarter decisions in less time.