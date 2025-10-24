Next Article
Anthropic to use Google's AI chips for next-gen Claude models
Technology
Anthropic just struck a major deal with Google Cloud to use up to one million of Google's AI chips—called TPUs—to power its next-gen Claude models.
This huge upgrade, arriving in 2026, is all about keeping up with the exploding demand for smarter AI.
Claude's growing presence and the AI race
With NVIDIA chips tough to get, Anthropic is betting big on Google's TPUs as a smart alternative.
The deal gives Anthropic over one gigawatt of computing power—serious muscle in the AI race.
Their Claude models already help thousands of companies (think Figma and Palo Alto Networks), and with this boost, Anthropic expects its revenue to nearly triple next year.
It's another sign that the global AI competition is only getting more intense.