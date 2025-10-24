Anthropic to use Google's AI chips for next-gen Claude models

Claude's growing presence and the AI race

With NVIDIA chips tough to get, Anthropic is betting big on Google's TPUs as a smart alternative.

The deal gives Anthropic over one gigawatt of computing power—serious muscle in the AI race.

Their Claude models already help thousands of companies (think Figma and Palo Alto Networks), and with this boost, Anthropic expects its revenue to nearly triple next year.

It's another sign that the global AI competition is only getting more intense.