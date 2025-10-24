SpaceX's Starlink moves closer to India launch with security tests

Elon Musk 's SpaceX is gearing up to launch its satellite broadband services in India. The company has started a series of security tests for Starlink, a key part of India's clearance process for telecom operators. Once the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) releases the final pricing framework for satellite services, Starlink could start providing internet services to Indian homes by early 2026.

Infrastructure development Expanding network with ground stations Starlink is expanding its network by setting up at least 10 satellite gateways across India. The locations include Mumbai, Noida, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Lucknow, among others. This is more than thrice the number of installations planned by its main competitors, Reliance Jio's Space Fiber and Eutelsat Communications's OneWeb. Mumbai will be the company's Indian hub where it has already set up three ground stations. On-site inspections are likely to start soon as part of this expansion process.

Market impact Shake-up in satellite communications market Starlink's imminent arrival is expected to shake up the Indian satellite communications market. The company has already received regulatory approval to start operations and has been allocated specific frequency bands. This move comes as part of a broader effort by PM Narendra Modi's government to open up the space economy for private players and fill coverage gaps left by traditional fiber and mobile networks.