Meta cuts 700+ jobs, including risk review team Technology Oct 24, 2025

Meta just laid off more than 700 people—600 from its AI division and more than 100 from its risk review team—as it ramps up automation to speed up product development.

The risk review team handled important compliance work, making sure Meta followed FTC rules and global privacy standards.

The move is part of a bigger push to streamline how things get done at Meta.