Meta cuts 700+ jobs, including risk review team
Meta just laid off more than 700 people—600 from its AI division and more than 100 from its risk review team—as it ramps up automation to speed up product development.
The risk review team handled important compliance work, making sure Meta followed FTC rules and global privacy standards.
The move is part of a bigger push to streamline how things get done at Meta.
Concerns over loss of human touch in privacy checks
Chief Privacy Officer Michel Protti says Meta is moving from manual checks to automated systems for more consistent results.
This shift affects teams worldwide, including in London, and some employees are worried about losing that human touch in sensitive privacy areas, especially with regulators watching closely.
Over the past year, Meta has started sorting product reviews by risk level to make the process faster—tying into Mark Zuckerberg's goal to keep Meta competitive in a fast-changing tech world.