SpaceX's Starlink internet is coming to India: What to expect

Starlink will build nine gateway stations in cities like Mumbai and Kolkata, aiming for fast speeds (25-220 Mbps) and wide coverage—even in rural areas. Expect a one-time setup fee of ₹30,000-₹35,000 and monthly plans from ₹3,000-₹4,200.

Competing with Jio's Space Fiber

Starlink hopes to reach places where fiber or mobile networks don't go—so remote villages could finally get solid broadband.

It'll compete with Jio's Space Fiber and OneWeb but stands out by targeting regular users directly.

If you're looking for premium speeds or live somewhere off the grid, this could be a game changer.