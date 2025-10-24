SpaceX's Starlink internet is coming to India: What to expect
Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet service, is gearing up for a late 2025 or early 2026 launch in India after getting key government approvals.
The company secured a provisional spectrum assignment but must store user data locally and route all internet traffic through Indian gateways.
Gateway stations in Mumbai, Kolkata
Starlink will build nine gateway stations in cities like Mumbai and Kolkata, aiming for fast speeds (25-220 Mbps) and wide coverage—even in rural areas.
Expect a one-time setup fee of ₹30,000-₹35,000 and monthly plans from ₹3,000-₹4,200.
Competing with Jio's Space Fiber
Starlink hopes to reach places where fiber or mobile networks don't go—so remote villages could finally get solid broadband.
It'll compete with Jio's Space Fiber and OneWeb but stands out by targeting regular users directly.
If you're looking for premium speeds or live somewhere off the grid, this could be a game changer.