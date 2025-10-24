Surgeons implant genetically edited pig liver into human
Surgeons in China have made history by transplanting a genetically edited pig liver into a 71-year-old patient with liver cancer.
The pig liver, tweaked with 10 genetic changes to help it work better in humans, was used after doctors removed the patient's diseased lobe.
The donor was a genetically modified mini pig whose genes were carefully modified: three pig genes were switched off to lower rejection risk, and seven human genes were added for compatibility.
Impressively, the new liver kicked in right away and worked for a month without major issues.
Although the patient faced serious blood-clotting problems after five weeks—leading to the pig liver's removal and eventual complications—this case shows that gene-edited animal organs could someday help solve the global organ shortage.
It's a big step forward, but scientists still need to tackle immune system challenges before this becomes common practice.