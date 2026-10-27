OpenAI claims AI breakthroughs in math, physics and computing

OpenAI has added two of its new discoveries to GitHub.

The first is a proof of Sogge's local smoothing for waves in every spatial dimension (at least two). It also yields the Kakeya maximal and dimension conjectures and Stein's spherical restriction estimates throughout the interior of the conjectured range.

The second discovery is a deterministic algorithm that counts satisfying assignments of fixed-width CNF formulas in subexponential time and polynomial space, refuting the Exponential Time Hypothesis.