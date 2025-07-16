OpenAI engineer departs, describes internal chaos
OpenAI, the brains behind ChatGPT, has jumped from 770 to over 5,300 employees since late 2023.
The hiring spree matches the growing influence of its AI tools and rapid expansion—but such fast growth isn't always smooth.
'Teams sometimes working at cross-purposes'
Former engineer Calvin French-Owen described the expansion as "chaotic," with frequent leadership changes and teams sometimes working at cross-purposes.
Communication gaps and duplicated work have popped up as a result, though OpenAI still pushes for speedy launches while tightening up on secrecy and security.
Online buzz influences company culture
OpenAI keeps tabs on viral tweets about itself, showing how much online buzz influences company culture.
Their story is a snapshot of today's tech world—racing to grow fast while juggling costs, complexity, and public opinion.