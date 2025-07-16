Google sets August 20 for Pixel 10 and Pixel Watch 4 reveal Technology Jul 16, 2025

Google's next Made by Google event is set for August 20, 2025, in New York City, with a live stream on YouTube.

The keynote kicks off at 10:00am. PT / 1:00pm ET.

This earlier-than-usual date hints that Google's speeding up its Android release cycle.