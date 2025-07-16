Next Article
Google sets August 20 for Pixel 10 and Pixel Watch 4 reveal
Google's next Made by Google event is set for August 20, 2025, in New York City, with a live stream on YouTube.
The keynote kicks off at 10:00am. PT / 1:00pm ET.
This earlier-than-usual date hints that Google's speeding up its Android release cycle.
Pixel 10 series with Tensor G5 chip
Get ready for the full Pixel 10 lineup—Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
These phones will debut new AI features powered by the Tensor G5 chip from TSMC.
Plus, Android 16 QPR1 with Material 3 Expressive will be unveiled.
New Pixel Watch and Buds expected at the event
Google's also rolling out new wearables: expect the Pixel Watch 4 in two sizes and budget-friendly Pixel Buds 2a.
It's clear Google wants to weave AI deeper into all its gadgets—phones, watches, and earbuds alike.