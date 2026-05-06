OpenAI for profit court case spotlights Greg Brockman's personal journal
OpenAI's big court case about switching to a for-profit model is putting some serious behind-the-scenes tension in the spotlight.
President Greg Brockman and Elon Musk are at the center of it, with Brockman defending himself against Musk's legal team, who brought up his personal journal entries.
Brockman explained those notes were just off-the-cuff thoughts, not official statements.
Brockman details safety fears, funding pull
Brockman shared that the board kept Musk around for moral reasons tied to OpenAI's mission—even though he said Musk didn't have AI expertise.
Things got tense enough that Brockman admitted he once feared for his safety after a heated argument over control, and he revealed funding was pulled when governance issues weren't resolved.
He also criticized how leadership changes (like his own removal and Sam Altman's firing) were handled, calling them disruptive to OpenAI's mission.
The trial isn't over yet, so more revelations could be coming soon.