OpenAI grants US government early GPT-5.5 access for national security

OpenAI says GPT-5.5 outperforms rivals

GPT-5.5 isn't just another upgrade: it's built for tough tasks like independent planning, using tools, and fixing its own mistakes.

OpenAI says it outperformed rivals like Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.7 and Google's Gemini 3.1 Pro in coding and advanced math tests.

Soon, cybersecurity professionals will get access to help protect critical infrastructure, while OpenAI works with the White House to make sure AI is used responsibly at all levels of government.