OpenAI introduces $100/month ChatGPT plan to challenge Anthropic's Claude

OpenAI has launched a new subscription plan for its ChatGPT service, priced at $100 per month. The new tier offers five times more usage of the company's Codex coding tool than the existing Plus subscription, which costs $20 per month. This move comes as part of OpenAI's strategy to compete with Anthropic and its popular Claude Code tool.

Competitive edge New Pro tier sits between Plus and $200 Pro version The new $100 per month ChatGPT subscription will directly compete with Anthropic's "Max" tier for Claude, which is also priced at the same rate. The new Pro tier sits between OpenAI's existing Plus tier and a more expensive $200 version of the Pro tier. OpenAI has said that while both tiers offer access to all Pro features, the more expensive one has even higher usage limits.

Target audience OpenAI also announced a limited-time promotion to increase Codex usage OpenAI has said that the new $100 Pro tier is best for longer, high-effort Codex sessions. The company also announced a limited-time promotion to increase Codex usage for existing Plus members until May 31. After this date, OpenAI will rebalance Codex usage for Plus users to support more sessions throughout the week instead of longer ones in a single day.

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