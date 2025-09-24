OpenAI is building 5 new AI data centers in US
OpenAI just revealed it's setting up five major AI data centers in the US as part of its Stargate project.
With this move, Stargate's power will jump to seven gigawatts—enough to run over five million homes—and give a big boost to training next-gen AI models.
New sites will join OpenAI's main campus
These new sites are coming together with help from Oracle and SoftBank.
Three will pop up in Texas, New Mexico, and the Midwest (with Oracle), while two more are headed for Ohio and another Texas location (with SoftBank).
They'll join OpenAI's main campus near Abilene, Texas.
OpenAI's $500 billion investment in US AI infrastructure
All of this is part of OpenAI's huge $500 billion investment in US AI infrastructure announced earlier this year.
NVIDIA is also pitching in up to $100 billion for even more AI systems.
The goal: keep the US ahead in the global race for smarter technology.