OpenAI is making its own AI chips to challenge NVIDIA

This new chip is designed specifically for heavy-duty AI tasks, with involvement from TSMC. There's a huge $10 billion contract in play here, and mass production is expected to start in 2026.

OpenAI aims to boost performance and avoid supply shortages

Right now, NVIDIA pretty much dominates the AI hardware scene.

By making its own chips (with Broadcom's help), OpenAI hopes to boost performance for its models and avoid supply shortages as data centers get busier.

It's a big step toward scaling up their tech—and maybe shaking up who leads the AI race.