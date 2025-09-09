Signal's new paid feature lets you backup chats securely
Signal just dropped its first-ever paid feature: a super-secure backup option for your old messages and media, all protected with end-to-end encryption.
For $1.99 a month, you can safely store chats and photos older than 45 days—no ads or data selling involved.
Jim O'Leary, Signal's VP of engineering, explains that this approach allows Signal to cover costs without compromising user privacy.
Backups are locked with a unique recovery key
Your backups are locked with a unique recovery key, so only you can access them (just don't lose that key—there's no way to get your stuff back without it).
The free version still lets you save recent media and up to 100MB of texts.
The feature started on Android beta but is coming soon to iOS and desktop too, giving users more control over where their info lives.