OpenAI is removing voice from ChatGPT's Mac app—here's what you need to know
OpenAI just announced it's dropping the Voice feature from its ChatGPT macOS app starting January 15, 2026.
If you use voice input or audio replies on your Mac, that option's going away soon—but you'll still have voice access on chatgpt.com, iOS, Android, and Windows.
The company says this move is about making the voice experience smoother and more reliable everywhere.
Why does this matter?
If you rely on hands-free dictation or brainstorming with ChatGPT on your Mac, you'll need to switch to the web or mobile apps before the deadline.
OpenAI wants to cut down on bugs and keep things consistent across platforms.
So while it might be a hassle for some Mac users now, the goal is a better overall experience for everyone in the long run.