ChatGPT launches app store: How to submit your apps

OpenAI has launched an app directory within ChatGPT , informally referred to as an "app store," allowing developers to submit their applications for review and potential publication. The company announced this development as part of its effort to expand the capabilities of its chatbot. The new feature is accessible through a dedicated App Directory in ChatGPT's tools menu.

User benefits Aim to enhance user experience The introduction of the app directory, informally referred to as an "app store," is aimed at enhancing user experience by bringing in more capabilities. Leading platforms like Expedia, Spotify, Zillow, and Canva have already announced integrations that would let users access their services directly from Chat conversations. Now, OpenAI is opening up this opportunity to a wider range of developers.

Developer tools OpenAI's apps SDK: A toolkit for developers OpenAI has also launched an Apps SDK, still in beta, to help developers create new experiences for ChatGPT users. Once their apps are ready, they can submit them to the company's OpenAI Developer platform. Here, they will be able to track its approval status. The company plans to launch a number of approved apps within Chat in the coming year.