ChatGPT launches app store: How to submit your apps
What's the story
OpenAI has launched an app directory within ChatGPT, informally referred to as an "app store," allowing developers to submit their applications for review and potential publication. The company announced this development as part of its effort to expand the capabilities of its chatbot. The new feature is accessible through a dedicated App Directory in ChatGPT's tools menu.
User benefits
Aim to enhance user experience
The introduction of the app directory, informally referred to as an "app store," is aimed at enhancing user experience by bringing in more capabilities. Leading platforms like Expedia, Spotify, Zillow, and Canva have already announced integrations that would let users access their services directly from Chat conversations. Now, OpenAI is opening up this opportunity to a wider range of developers.
Developer tools
OpenAI's apps SDK: A toolkit for developers
OpenAI has also launched an Apps SDK, still in beta, to help developers create new experiences for ChatGPT users. Once their apps are ready, they can submit them to the company's OpenAI Developer platform. Here, they will be able to track its approval status. The company plans to launch a number of approved apps within Chat in the coming year.
Information
Vision for ChatGPT: A more interactive platform
OpenAI envisions ChatGPT as a more useful, interactive, and connected platform. The company hopes to make it the default interface for common web actions. This means instead of switching between browser tabs, users could book trips, shop, learn or create content all through ChatGPT.