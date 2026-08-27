ChatGPT starts showing ads in India: What changes for users
What's the story
OpenAI has announced the introduction of advertisements on its popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, in India. The move comes as part of a broader strategy to boost revenue ahead of a highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO). The ad rollout will be visible to logged-in adults on the Free and Go tiers of ChatGPT.
Ad placement
Ads to be shown at end of responses
The ads will be shown at the end of responses, with a sponsored product or service relevant to the conversation.
OpenAI has assured that these ads will be clearly marked and visually distinct from ChatGPT's answers.
However, users on Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Education subscription tiers will continue to enjoy an ad-free experience.
Brand participation
OpenAI partners with WPP, Omnicom for ChatGPT ads
OpenAI has partnered with WPP and Omnicom as its first agency partners for ChatGPT Ads in India.
The company expects over 50 brands to go live with ads on the platform this week.
Further, it plans to provide self-serve access to ChatGPT Ads Manager from September 4, allowing businesses of all sizes to participate with daily budgets starting at ₹725.
User statistics
India is the 2nd-largest market for ChatGPT
India is the second-largest market for ChatGPT, with over 100 million weekly users as of February. Globally, the platform crossed the 1 billion weekly user mark earlier this month.
OpenAI's VP and Head of Global Ads Solutions Dave Dugan said India is a dynamic market for ChatGPT usage.
He added that businesses can leverage ChatGPT Ads to introduce themselves at relevant moments when decisions are forming.
Privacy assurance
OpenAI assures user data privacy amid ad rollout
OpenAI has assured that ads will not affect the answers provided by ChatGPT.
The company also emphasized that advertisers won't have access to users' chats, chat history, memories, or personal information.
Instead, they will receive aggregated campaign-performance data like impressions and clicks.
Ads won't be shown to accounts where the user has indicated they are under 18 or where OpenAI determines that the user is a minor.
Expansion strategy
Ads in ChatGPT first announced in January
OpenAI first announced plans to test ads within ChatGPT in January. The ad pilot started in the US in February and crossed the $100 million annualized revenue mark within six weeks.
It has since expanded to other countries including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, and South Korea.
Last week alone it launched across 31 European countries including Germany, France, Spain, and Italy.