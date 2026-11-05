ChatGPT now lets you create GIFs: Here's how
What's the story
OpenAI has updated ChatGPT to allow users to create animated GIFs from text prompts or uploaded photos. The new feature comes with the launch of OpenAI's latest Images 2.6 model. It not only lets you generate a GIF but also customize its animation speed, edit individual frames, and share them with others.
Feature enhancement
GIF creation in a single step
Previously, ChatGPT did not have the capability to generate GIFs in a single step.
The new update changes that, as demonstrated by an example from OpenAI.
When asked to create a "gif of a cat dancing," ChatGPT was able to do so while also allowing users to adjust playback speed and view it frame-by-frame.
Speed boost
Over 4 billion images generated weekly
Along with GIF creation, the Images 2.6 update also improves the speed of image generation in ChatGPT.
According to OpenAI, users now generate over four billion images per week through ChatGPT and its API, a significant increase from three billion per week reported in September.
Images 2.6 is being rolled out to all ChatGPT and Codex users on web, desktop, and mobile apps.