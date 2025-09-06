OpenAI is revamping its Model Behavior team, a small but influential group of researchers that define the interaction between users and the company's AI models. The restructuring will see this team join the larger Post Training group, which works on refining OpenAI's AI models after their initial training. The change was confirmed by an OpenAI spokesperson to TechCrunch.

Leadership shift Model Behavior team to report to Max Schwarzer The Model Behavior team, which consists of around 14 researchers, will now report to Max Schwarzer, the lead of OpenAI's Post Training group. This restructuring is a strategic move by OpenAI to integrate the work of its Model Behavior team with core model development. The company views this as an important step in shaping the "personality" of its AI models.

New project Jang will start a new project at OpenAI Joanne Jang, the founding leader of the Model Behavior team, is leaving to start a new project at OpenAI. She will head a research team called OAI Labs, which will focus on creating and testing new interfaces for human-AI collaboration.

Team impact Model Behavior team's role in shaping AI interactions The Model Behavior team has been instrumental in defining the personalities of OpenAI's models and combating sycophancy, where AI models merely echo user beliefs instead of providing balanced responses. They have also tackled political bias in model responses and helped OpenAI articulate its position on AI consciousness. The team's work is now being integrated into core model development at OpenAI.