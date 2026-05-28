OpenAI ramps up fight against AI-powered election misinformation

OpenAI is launching new partnerships to tackle AI-driven election misinformation, Axios reported. The initiative comes ahead of upcoming elections in the US and other countries. Starting this fall, OpenAI will provide live vote counts from The Associated Press for the US and Brazil. The company is also collaborating with Democracy Works to provide accurate information on voting and registration processes.

Security measures OpenAI's cybersecurity measures for election integrity As AI tools become more prevalent in politics, from campaign content to voter information searches, OpenAI is taking steps to enhance election security. The company is offering Codex Security and its Trusted Access for Cyber program to registered voting system manufacturers in the US. It will also brief the National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of State Election Directors on its latest cyber capabilities.

Legislative support Support for US legislation on AI-generated political content transparency OpenAI is also backing US legislation to make AI-generated political content more transparent. This includes bills targeting deceptive deepfakes. The move comes as a part of a broader trend where AI companies are starting to face election integrity pressures that social media platforms have been dealing with for several years now.

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