OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas browser gets tab groups, smarter search

OpenAI has released a major update for ChatGPT Atlas, its AI-powered browser for macOS. The new version introduces tab groups, making it easier to manage extensive browsing sessions. It also improves vertical tab "mini mode" and simplifies the right-click context menu for tabs to reduce visual clutter. The update is part of OpenAI's ongoing effort to improve user experience in daily browsing activities.

Search enhancement ChatGPT Atlas introduces 'Auto' search mode The latest update also brings an "Auto" search mode, which automatically switches between ChatGPT and Google based on the query. This feature is designed to determine the most suitable engine for the request, eliminating the need for manual selection by users. The search results interface has also been revamped with a new vertical layout that highlights links more prominently within answers.

Usability tweaks Other improvements in ChatGPT Atlas update The latest update also brings several other usability improvements. Users switching from Safari will now see prompts to install the iCloud passwords extension during onboarding, making their transition smoother. OpenAI has also simplified the address bar context menu, fixed crashes, updated translations, and added support for macOS keyboard text replacements on webpages. These changes are designed to enhance overall user experience and functionality of the browser.

Advertisement