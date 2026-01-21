OpenAI reveals plan to curb AI data center energy costs

OpenAI has announced its Stargate Community plan, a strategic move to keep the energy costs of its $500 billion AI data centers in check. The initiative, backed by Oracle and other major investors, aims to prevent any increase in electricity costs for local communities. The announcement comes as tech companies invest directly in power infrastructure to support larger and more numerous data centers amid growing concerns over energy access as a key constraint on AI growth.

Local involvement Stargate's approach to community engagement OpenAI has said that each Stargate site will have its own community plan, tailored to local concerns and driven by community input. The company said these plans could include anything from providing new dedicated power and storage fully funded by the project, to adding and paying for new energy generation and transmission resources. This approach highlights OpenAI's commitment to working closely with local communities in its operations.

Growth plans Stargate's expansion and renewable energy commitment The Stargate initiative will see the establishment of five major campuses across the US, with a combined capacity of 7GW (scalable up to 10 GW). OpenAI is heavily investing in renewable energy sources such as solar, storage, wind, and even hydro. The company also plans to use solar-plus-storage technology in its operations. This green approach is not just about powering AI systems but also creating hundreds of thousands of jobs and keeping the US at the forefront of AI development.

