OpenAI's upcoming AI features won't be free, reveals Sam Altman

Learning curve

Altman's clarification on access challenges

Altman clarified that the company's recent decisions are not aimed at making access difficult forever. Instead, they are intended to push the limits of what can be achieved with today's models when pushed to their computational limits. He said, "We want to learn what happens when we throw a lot of compute at interesting new ideas," stressing that the long-term goal is still reducing intelligence costs "down as aggressively as we can."