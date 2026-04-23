OpenAI readies GPT-5.5 with enhanced multimodal, agentic capabilities
What's the story
OpenAI is gearing up to launch its latest artificial intelligence (AI) model, GPT-5.5. The new model, internally codenamed "Spud," is expected to build on the capabilities of its predecessor GPT-5.4 by expanding multimodal processing and agent-based workflows. The update marks a shift toward more integrated AI systems capable of handling complex workflows without relying on multiple subsystems.
Enhanced capabilities
Unified multimodal processing
One of the major upgrades expected with GPT-5.5 is its ability to handle different types of data in a single interaction. Unlike earlier models that dealt with text, images, or audio separately, this new model can handle text, images, audio, and video all at once. This unified approach makes user interactions more natural and efficient for mixed inputs like visual analysis along with written instructions.
Increased capacity
Expanded context window
The new model is also expected to support a context window of up to 256,000 tokens. This major upgrade allows the system to handle longer documents and complex datasets in one go. For developers and enterprise use cases, this could mean less need for breaking down tasks into smaller segments, thereby improving efficiency and continuity in workflows.
Advanced functionality
Enhanced agent capabilities
Another major focus area for GPT-5.5 is agent-based functionality. The model is expected to support step-by-step tool execution, including web browsing, code execution, and API interactions. This capability allows the system to perform multi-step tasks more effectively, moving beyond simple responses to executing actions within defined workflows. It also aligns with OpenAI's broader push toward AI agents capable of handling real-world tasks efficiently.
System design
Towards a more integrated AI system
Building on the GPT-5.4 framework, the new model introduces a more integrated architecture. This design is aimed at improving performance and efficiency across different tasks and workflows. The move indicates OpenAI's commitment to developing advanced AI systems that can handle complex workflows seamlessly without relying on multiple subsystems or breaking down tasks into smaller segments.