OpenAI readies GPT-5.5 with enhanced multimodal, agentic capabilities

OpenAI is gearing up to launch its latest artificial intelligence (AI) model, GPT-5.5. The new model, internally codenamed "Spud," is expected to build on the capabilities of its predecessor GPT-5.4 by expanding multimodal processing and agent-based workflows. The update marks a shift toward more integrated AI systems capable of handling complex workflows without relying on multiple subsystems.

Enhanced capabilities Unified multimodal processing One of the major upgrades expected with GPT-5.5 is its ability to handle different types of data in a single interaction. Unlike earlier models that dealt with text, images, or audio separately, this new model can handle text, images, audio, and video all at once. This unified approach makes user interactions more natural and efficient for mixed inputs like visual analysis along with written instructions.

Increased capacity Expanded context window The new model is also expected to support a context window of up to 256,000 tokens. This major upgrade allows the system to handle longer documents and complex datasets in one go. For developers and enterprise use cases, this could mean less need for breaking down tasks into smaller segments, thereby improving efficiency and continuity in workflows.

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Advanced functionality Enhanced agent capabilities Another major focus area for GPT-5.5 is agent-based functionality. The model is expected to support step-by-step tool execution, including web browsing, code execution, and API interactions. This capability allows the system to perform multi-step tasks more effectively, moving beyond simple responses to executing actions within defined workflows. It also aligns with OpenAI's broader push toward AI agents capable of handling real-world tasks efficiently.

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