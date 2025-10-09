OpenAI shares 5 prompts to get better answers from ChatGPT

OpenAI , the company behind ChatGPT , has shared a list of five effective prompts to help users get the most out of its AI chatbot. The company emphasized that knowing what to ask is as important as the answers received. These prompts are designed to help users interact more effectively with ChatGPT and make their experience smoother and more productive.

Prompt #1 'Explain this like I'm 5, a college student, an expert' The first prompt suggested by OpenAI is: "Explain this like I'm five, like I'm a college student, and like I'm an expert." This can be used with any topic, such as quantum computing or sourdough baking. By using this prompt, users can get ChatGPT to adjust its complexity and tone based on the audience it is addressing.

Prompt $2 'Plan for me step-by-step and give me 1st action' The second prompt is: "Plan a [goal] for me step-by-step and give me a first action I can take today." For example, you can ask ChatGPT to "plan a 4-week beginner strength routine I can do at home with only dumbbells." This prompt highlights the AI's ability to create actionable plans, personalize, and provide immediate next steps.

Prompt #3 'Turn messy info into a clear, usable format' The third prompt is: "Turn messy info into a clear, usable format." This can be used by pasting a long email chain or notes and asking ChatGPT to summarize them into key decisions and action items. This shows how AI can distill complex information into easily digestible formats, making it easier for users to understand and act on.

Prompt #4 'Generate 10 creative ideas with unexpected twists' The fourth prompt is: "Generate 10 creative ideas with unexpected twists." For instance, you can ask for "10 Instagram video ideas to promote a small coffee shop, each with a surprising hook or trend to ride." This will help you get innovative and trend-aware suggestions that can be immediately implemented.