Discord says IDs of 70,000 users may have been leaked

Discord, the popular messaging platform for gamers, has confirmed that the recent data breach may have exposed official ID photos of around 70,000 users. The company said hackers targeted a third-party vendor responsible for verifying user ages on the platform. However, it clarified that the main Discord service was not compromised in this incident.

Data exposure Leaked data includes personal information and messages The leaked data in the Discord breach includes personal information, partial credit card details, and messages exchanged with customer service agents. However, the company has confirmed that no full credit card numbers or passwords were leaked. It is worth noting that Discord allows users to upload ID photos for age verification on its platform.

Ongoing investigation Discord has contacted all affected users Discord has already contacted all affected users and is working with law enforcement to investigate the data breach. The company has also revoked the access of the customer support provider whose system was targeted in this incident. However, it did not name the third-party vendor involved in this security lapse.

Vendor response Zendesk denies involvement in the breach Zendesk, a customer service software provider for Discord, has denied any involvement in the data breach. A representative from the company told BBC that their systems weren't compromised and that the security lapse wasn't due to a vulnerability within its platform. This statement further highlights the complexities of this incident and the role of third-party vendors in maintaining data security.