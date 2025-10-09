Discord says IDs of 70,000 users may have been leaked
What's the story
Discord, the popular messaging platform for gamers, has confirmed that the recent data breach may have exposed official ID photos of around 70,000 users. The company said hackers targeted a third-party vendor responsible for verifying user ages on the platform. However, it clarified that the main Discord service was not compromised in this incident.
Data exposure
Leaked data includes personal information and messages
The leaked data in the Discord breach includes personal information, partial credit card details, and messages exchanged with customer service agents. However, the company has confirmed that no full credit card numbers or passwords were leaked. It is worth noting that Discord allows users to upload ID photos for age verification on its platform.
Ongoing investigation
Discord has contacted all affected users
Discord has already contacted all affected users and is working with law enforcement to investigate the data breach. The company has also revoked the access of the customer support provider whose system was targeted in this incident. However, it did not name the third-party vendor involved in this security lapse.
Vendor response
Zendesk denies involvement in the breach
Zendesk, a customer service software provider for Discord, has denied any involvement in the data breach. A representative from the company told BBC that their systems weren't compromised and that the security lapse wasn't due to a vulnerability within its platform. This statement further highlights the complexities of this incident and the role of third-party vendors in maintaining data security.
Misinformation
Claims of a larger data breach refuted
Discord has also refuted claims that the data breach was bigger than what it has revealed. A spokesperson for the company told BBC that these claims are inaccurate and "part of an attempt to extort payment." The company emphasized its commitment not to reward those responsible for their illegal actions, further highlighting its stance on this matter.