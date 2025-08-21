Who is Meta's new Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang

Wang's journey from MIT to Silicon Valley

Wang grew up in New Mexico and left MIT to launch Scale AI back in 2016—a company that quickly became a major player, valued at nearly $14 billion by May 2024.

Now at Meta, he's reorganized their entire AI division into four focused teams, aiming for breakthroughs like "superintelligence."

With strong ties across Silicon Valley (think OpenAI's Sam Altman), Wang is set to help Meta chase some seriously ambitious goals.