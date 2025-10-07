Discord data breach leaks ID images and user info
What's the story
Popular communication platform Discord has suffered a major data breach. The incident was caused by a vulnerability in the system of one of its third-party providers. Hackers exploited this loophole to steal sensitive user information such as IP addresses, names, emails and even some government IDs. They also attempted to extort money from Discord after the attack.
Attack details
Hackers contacted Discord's 'Trust and Safety' team for extortion
The breach was carried out by targeting a third-party support provider. The hackers managed to steal personal information of users and contacted Discord's 'Trust and Safety' and Customer Support teams for extortion. The stolen data included IP addresses, names, emails, billing info, payment type details (last four digits of credit cards), and messages with customer services among other things.
ID breach
Small number of government IDs compromised
Along with personal information, a small number of government IDs such as passports and driver's licenses were also compromised in the Discord data breach. Discord has started notifying users about the breach via official email. The company has assured that all affected users will be informed if their ID documents have been compromised. To prevent any further damage, Discord has revoked access from the affected provider and launched an internal investigation into the matter.