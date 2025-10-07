Discord data breach leaks ID images and user info

The breach was carried out by targeting a third-party support provider. The hackers managed to steal personal information of users and contacted Discord's 'Trust and Safety' and Customer Support teams for extortion. The stolen data included IP addresses, names, emails, billing info, payment type details (last four digits of credit cards), and messages with customer services among other things.

ID breach

Small number of government IDs compromised

Along with personal information, a small number of government IDs such as passports and driver's licenses were also compromised in the Discord data breach. Discord has started notifying users about the breach via official email. The company has assured that all affected users will be informed if their ID documents have been compromised. To prevent any further damage, Discord has revoked access from the affected provider and launched an internal investigation into the matter.