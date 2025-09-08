Next Article
OpenAI tackles AI's 'hallucination' problem with new benchmarks
OpenAI just dropped a new research paper (September 5, 2024) about fixing those moments when AI, like GPT-5, makes up answers that sound real but aren't.
The issue sticks around because some questions simply don't have clear answers, and current training methods often reward guessing instead of honesty.
New benchmarks for better transparency
OpenAI is pushing for smarter ways to test AI—moving away from rewarding confident wrong answers.
They point out that smaller models like GPT-4o-mini do better by admitting what they don't know.
With new benchmarks that penalize guesswork and boost transparency, the goal is to make future AIs more accurate and trustworthy.