OpenAI to launch AI-powered jobs portal to take on LinkedIn

OpenAI , the company behind ChatGPT , is gearing up to take on LinkedIn with its own AI-powered hiring platform. The service, dubbed the OpenAI Jobs Platform, will connect businesses with employees and is expected to launch by mid-2026. Fidji Simo, CEO of Applications at OpenAI, announced the initiative in a blog post on Thursday.

Innovative strategy OpenAI jobs platform will match candidates with businesses' needs The OpenAI Jobs Platform will not be a conventional job board. Instead of companies just posting job openings, candidates will be able to showcase their skills and certifications. They will then be matched with businesses and public bodies that have specific needs. This innovative approach could put OpenAI in direct competition with Microsoft-owned LinkedIn, the world's leading professional networking and recruitment platform.

Certification initiative AI certification program in collaboration with Walmart Along with the jobs platform, OpenAI is also launching an AI certification program in the coming months, with a pilot expected in late 2025. The scheme intends to equip workers with practical knowledge of how AI is used in the workplace and provide them with employer-recognized credentials. The long-term goal is to certify 10 million Americans by 2030. The program is being developed in collaboration with Walmart, America's largest private employer.