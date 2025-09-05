DeepSeek to take on ChatGPT with new agentic AI model

Earlier this year, DeepSeek stunned the world with its R1 reasoning model. The AI left chatbot users in awe by giving them a behind-the-scenes look at how it "thinks" and processes requests. This move put rivals such as OpenAI , Google and Meta in the shade, proving that Chinese companies could produce high-quality AI models at a fraction of the cost of their US counterparts. That announcement triggered sharp market reactions, with NVIDIA's valuation dropping by $600 billion in a day.

Security fears

Concerns over national security and data privacy

The emergence of DeepSeek has raised national security concerns in the US and intensified the race to dominate global AI technology. There are worries that American user data could be accessed by the Chinese government through these models. The Biden and Trump administrations have advanced policy frameworks designed to keep the most advanced AI models under US control and out of reach of Chinese surveillance or influence.