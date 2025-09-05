OpenAI to launch its own AI chips next year
What's the story
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is planning to design and manufacture its own artificial intelligence (AI) chips. The tech giant will be working with semiconductor giant Broadcom on this ambitious project, Financial Times reported. The move is part of OpenAI's strategy to reduce its dependence on NVIDIA, whose accelerators are currently the industry standard.
Market impact
Chips will initially be used within OpenAI's infrastructure
The first units of OpenAI's self-designed AI chips are expected to be shipped as early as next year. However, they will be used within OpenAI's own infrastructure at first, not sold to third parties. If successful, this could make OpenAI a direct competitor of NVIDIA in the lucrative AI hardware market.
Future plans
OpenAI's new AI jobs platform and certification program
Along with the chip development, OpenAI has also announced plans to launch an AI-powered jobs platform next year. The service will connect employers with candidates who have AI skills. The company is also launching a certification program in the coming months to help workers better integrate AI into their work. This initiative is being developed with several organizations, including Walmart, America's largest private employer.