OpenAI to launch its own AI chips next year

The first units of OpenAI's self-designed AI chips are expected to be shipped as early as next year. However, they will be used within OpenAI's own infrastructure at first, not sold to third parties. If successful, this could make OpenAI a direct competitor of NVIDIA in the lucrative AI hardware market.

Future plans

OpenAI's new AI jobs platform and certification program

Along with the chip development, OpenAI has also announced plans to launch an AI-powered jobs platform next year. The service will connect employers with candidates who have AI skills. The company is also launching a certification program in the coming months to help workers better integrate AI into their work. This initiative is being developed with several organizations, including Walmart, America's largest private employer.