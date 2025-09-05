US probes AI chatbots' impact on kids' mental health
The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is digging into how AI chatbots might be affecting kids' mental health.
Among the concerns raised are cases where these bots act like therapists without real experts involved.
Big names like OpenAI, Meta, and Character. AI are being asked for info as part of this investigation.
Chatbots acting as therapists
Some companies have been promoting their AI as "therapeutic" without proper credentials—Texas officials are now looking into whether that's misleading or risky for young users.
In response to concerns, Meta has started limiting what its AI can discuss with teens, and other platforms are adding parental controls.
Calls for regulation
The American Psychological Association wants the FTC to step in and regulate chatbots pretending to be mental health pros.
Even First Lady Melania Trump recently said we need to protect kids while still letting tech grow responsibly.