Mark your calendars for total lunar eclipse on September 7
Get ready for a stunning sky show!
On the night of September 7, 2025, the Moon will turn a deep red during a total lunar eclipse—called Chandra Grahan in India.
This rare Blood Moon will be visible across India, much of Asia, Australia, eastern Africa, and parts of Europe.
How does a lunar eclipse happen?
A lunar eclipse happens when Earth slips perfectly between the Sun and the Moon.
Our planet blocks sunlight from hitting the Moon directly, but some light bends through Earth's atmosphere and paints the Moon red—hence "Blood Moon."
When to watch the next lunar eclipse
No special gear needed—just look up!
The eclipse is safe to view with your eyes alone.
Mark your calendar: this kind of dramatic lunar event won't happen again until 2026.