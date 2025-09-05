Next Article
Critical Android vulnerabilities could let hackers access your data
Heads up, Android users: CERT-In has flagged a big security risk after Google found major flaws in Android that could let hackers get into your data or mess with your phone.
These issues hit all Android versions from 13 to 16, affecting important parts of the system.
Update your device ASAP
Google has already released a crucial security patch. Pixel devices can update now, and brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi should have their updates available in the next few days.
Just head to your settings, check for updates, and install the September 2025 patch ASAP to keep your info safe and your device running smoothly.