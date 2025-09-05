This eye implant could make corneal transplants obsolete

The tiny implant has a 450x450 pixel microdisplay inside a 5.6mm case. It gets visual info wirelessly from smart glasses with built-in cameras, using Xpanceo's custom tech for power and data transfer. Doctors can insert it using a method similar to standard corneal surgery.

Potential market for the device

Only about 185,000 corneal transplants happen worldwide each year, leaving millions waiting in the dark.

By turning vision into digital data sent directly to the retina, this device could make sight restoration much more accessible—and open up a market worth $50-200 million annually if trials go well in the next two years.