Next Article
OpenAI is making its own AI chips to reduce NVIDIA reliance
OpenAI (the folks behind ChatGPT) is joining forces with Broadcom to create custom AI chips, hoping to rely less on NVIDIA's hardware.
These new chips are set to power OpenAI's systems, with the first ones expected sometime in 2026.
OpenAI orders chips in a bid to reduce reliance on NVIDIA
If this works out, OpenAI could become a major name in AI hardware—not just software.
Broadcom's CEO mentioned they've landed a big production order (without naming names), which has them feeling optimistic about their revenue for 2026.
This move comes as OpenAI seeks alternatives to NVIDIA's dominant position in the market.