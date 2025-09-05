NASA: Asteroid as big as basketball court to pass by

Asteroid belongs to Aten group

2025 OG1 is part of the Aten group, which means its orbit sometimes crosses paths with Earth.

While this one isn't dangerous, scientists keep an eye on these space rocks just in case anything changes in their orbits.

Agencies like ESA, JAXA, and ISRO are all on asteroid watch too; ISRO's chairman even mentioned plans to study bigger asteroids like Apophis in the future.