NASA: Asteroid as big as basketball court to pass by
NASA says asteroid 2025 OG1 is making a close flyby of Earth this Friday, September 5.
The space rock is about the size of a basketball court (110 feet across) and traveling at over 14484km per hour.
Even though it sounds close—just 3.45 million miles away—NASA assures there's zero chance of it hitting us.
Asteroid belongs to Aten group
2025 OG1 is part of the Aten group, which means its orbit sometimes crosses paths with Earth.
While this one isn't dangerous, scientists keep an eye on these space rocks just in case anything changes in their orbits.
Agencies like ESA, JAXA, and ISRO are all on asteroid watch too; ISRO's chairman even mentioned plans to study bigger asteroids like Apophis in the future.